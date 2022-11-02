Manarat International University offers 50% waiver on admission fee

An admission fair for the Spring Semester 2023 has been started at Manarat International University on Tuesday (1 November).

A 50% waiver on the admission fee has been offered in different programmes during the admission fair, reads a press release.

In addition, there will be an up to 100% regular waiver on the tuition fees based on the results of SSC and HSC or equivalent examinations. Those with a GPA 5 in both SSC and HSC examinations, except the fourth subject, will get a 100% waiver on the tuition fees.

The children of freedom fighters, the poor and the meritorious students will also have the scope to be awarded up to 100% scholarship.

The fair was inaugurated by Prof Dr Md Nazrul Islam, the vice-chancellor of the University. The fair will continue till November 10, 2022.

During the admission fair, there will be attractive gift hampers for the students taking an on-spot admission alongside a waiver on the admission fee.

Treasurer Hafizul Islam Mian; Dean of Business and Economics Professor Md Harun-Ar-Rashid; Controller of Examinations AHM Aby Syeed; head of English Associate Professor Ahmad Mahbub-ul-Alam; head of Pharmacy Associate Professor Dr Nargis Sultana Chowdhury; head of CSE Associate Professor Mohammad Rafiqul Islam; head of Law Associate Professor Mohammad Azharul Islam; head of EEE Associate Professor KM Aktheruzzaman; head of Islamic Studies Associate Professor Dr Muhammad Obaidullah; head of Journalism and Media Studies Rafiquzzaman Ruman; Coordinator of the Center of General Education Associate Professor Dr Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad; Additional Director of Admission, Public Relations and Students Affairs Abdul Matin and the Deputy Registrar Md. Alamgir Hossain were present at the inauguration of the admission fair.

A special discount has been announced for those who are interested in EEE (Day and Evening), CSE (Evening), Islamic Studies (Regular and Weekend), MBA (Regular and Executive), and the MA in English (Regular and Evening) programmes.

Students will be able to complete their studies at the minimum tuition fee prescribed under this discount.

