Manarat International University offers 50% waiver on admission fee

Corporates

TBS Report
02 November, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 06:11 pm

Related News

Manarat International University offers 50% waiver on admission fee

TBS Report
02 November, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 06:11 pm
Manarat International University offers 50% waiver on admission fee

An admission fair for the Spring Semester 2023 has been started at Manarat International University on Tuesday (1 November).

A 50% waiver on the admission fee has been offered in different programmes during the admission fair, reads a press release. 

In addition, there will be an up to 100% regular waiver on the tuition fees based on the results of SSC and HSC or equivalent examinations. Those with a GPA 5 in both SSC and HSC examinations, except the fourth subject, will get a 100% waiver on the tuition fees. 

The children of freedom fighters, the poor and the meritorious students will also have the scope to be awarded up to 100% scholarship.

The fair was inaugurated by Prof Dr Md Nazrul Islam, the vice-chancellor of the University. The fair will continue till November 10, 2022. 

During the admission fair, there will be attractive gift hampers for the students taking an on-spot admission alongside a waiver on the admission fee.

Treasurer Hafizul Islam Mian; Dean of Business and Economics Professor Md Harun-Ar-Rashid; Controller of Examinations AHM Aby Syeed; head of English Associate Professor Ahmad Mahbub-ul-Alam; head of Pharmacy Associate Professor Dr Nargis Sultana Chowdhury; head of CSE Associate Professor Mohammad Rafiqul Islam; head of Law Associate Professor Mohammad Azharul Islam; head of EEE Associate Professor KM Aktheruzzaman; head of Islamic Studies Associate Professor Dr Muhammad Obaidullah; head of Journalism and Media Studies Rafiquzzaman Ruman; Coordinator of the Center of General Education Associate Professor Dr Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad; Additional Director of Admission, Public Relations and Students Affairs Abdul Matin and the Deputy Registrar Md. Alamgir Hossain were present at the inauguration of the admission fair.

A special discount has been announced for those who are interested in EEE (Day and Evening), CSE (Evening), Islamic Studies (Regular and Weekend), MBA (Regular and Executive), and the MA in English (Regular and Evening) programmes.  

Students will be able to complete their studies at the minimum tuition fee prescribed under this discount.
 

Manarat International University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nirmol Saha’s three sons- Porimol, Uttom and Utpol Saha- are now continuing with their father’s sweet making business. Photo: Rakibul Islam

Vadu Saha: The 60-year-old sweet maker deeply intertwined with the history of Rajbari

8h | Panorama
Graphics: TBS

The missing 'political will' to rein in money laundering

10h | Panorama
More than 150 people were crushed in a Halloween crowd surge in Seoul on 29 October, Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg

Halloween tragedy is a test for a deeply unpopular leader

6h | Panorama
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde has warned investors of a “higher likelihood of a recession” and signaled a less hawkish approach is in the works. Photo: Reuters

Whatever you do, do not mention the interest rate pivot

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How SRK became King Khan

How SRK became King Khan

55m | Videos
Pigeon market of Cumilla

Pigeon market of Cumilla

1h | Videos
Excitement of Bangladesh-India match spreads in Adelaide

Excitement of Bangladesh-India match spreads in Adelaide

5h | Videos
T20 World Cup 2022: Key factors in Bangladesh-India match

T20 World Cup 2022: Key factors in Bangladesh-India match

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

4
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

5
Photo: Reuters
Banking

IMF pushes for declaring defaulters in 90-day past-due

6
Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names
Bangladesh

Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names