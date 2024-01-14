Three more public universities to conduct cluster-wise admission tests this year

Three more public universities have agreed to conduct their admission tests for the current academic year as part of a cluster system with 32 others.

Among the newly participating universities, Kurigram Agricultural University will hold its admission test under the agricultural cluster, while Sunamganj Science and Technology University and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University of Science and Technology, Pirojpur, will join the science and technology cluster.

This decision was made unanimously during a discussion meeting at the UGC building on Sunday (14 January). Chaired by UGC Chairman (Additional Charge) Professor Dr Muhammad Alamgir, the meeting was attended by the vice-chancellors of the 32 public universities in the cluster system.

UGC members Professor Dr Md Sajjad Hossain, Professor Dr Md Abu Taher, Professor Dr Hasina Khan, and UGC Secretary Dr Ferdous Zaman were also present at the meeting.

UGC Chairman Professor Alamgir said, "UGC does not intend to impose decisions on the universities of the country; it is working to maintain the freedom and autonomy of the universities."

He further added, "The characteristics of public universities will not be undermined if they participate in the cluster admission test."

He suggested the formation of a committee to determine the timing for the admission tests of the cluster universities and to ensure financial transparency.

Additionally, he mentioned that a committee would soon be constituted to create a framework for conducting a single admission test for all universities under the National Testing Authority (NTA).