Varsity entry tests likely to be held on short syllabus: Dipu Moni

Education

TBS Report
17 February, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 01:07 pm

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected

Education Minister Dipu Moni today hoped that all the universities will agree to conduct admission tests on a reduced syllabus this year.

"It is only logical that students will prepare for admission tests with the syllabus they were taught," the minister said at a press conference at the secretariat on Thursday.

Students were assessed in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations in 2021 on only three elective subjects and performance in previous public exams.

Amid growing calls for more focus on university admission tests as a tool to evaluate students, Dipu Moni said, "The abridged syllabus was planned in such a way that it does not create any problem in the next level. Thus, no institute needs to worry over the students' eligibility to cope with the level of study."

According to the minister, all the universities that had opted for uniform admission tests have already agreed to go with the shortened syllabus.

"I have learnt that institutions, including Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, that have plans to hold separate admission tests will also go with the short syllabus," the minister noted hoping that any university planning otherwise will also comply.

Meanwhile, all educational institutions in the country except primary schools will be reopened from 22 February.

The decision came after a meeting last night with the National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) on Covid-19 that has recommended reopening the educational institutions across the country as the infection rate has gone down.

However, Dr Dipu Moni said that universities will take their own decision regarding reopening.

