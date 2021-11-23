Students give 48 hrs ultimatum for govt circular on half-fares

Education

TBS Report
23 November, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 09:10 pm

Related News

Students give 48 hrs ultimatum for govt circular on half-fares

Some Dhaka College students attacked students protesting in the city and allegedly picked up a protester

TBS Report
23 November, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 09:10 pm
Students give 48 hrs ultimatum for govt circular on half-fares

Students protesting for half-fares in Dhaka, that is, a 50% fare discount on public transports, have postponed their movement after giving a 48-hour ultimatum to the government to issue a notification.  

"We want a circular to be issued as soon as possible, setting a 50% discounted half-fare for students as the reckless hike in bus fares is an additional burden on students. Please meet our demand, otherwise, we will continue our protest," said a student who claimed himself as "chief coordinator" of the movement by students of seven colleges.

By blocking roads, students of Dhaka College, Dhaka City College and Dhanmondi Ideal College protested near Science Lab intersection in the capital from 12 noon on Tuesday.

Apart from half-fares, the protesting students also demanded harassment of female students and women on public transport must be stopped. 

Later, a group of Dhaka College students allegedly attacked the student protest with sticks around 1:30pm, witnesses said.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Ramna Division Deputy Commissioner Sazzadur Rahman said there is an allegation that a student of Dhanmondi Ideal College was picked up and abducted to Dhaka College.      

Later, DMP New Market Zone Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahen Shah told The Business Standard that the authorities of Dhaka College and Ideal College had negotiated and settled the issue.

In the afternoon, Murad Hassan, state minister for Information and Broadcasting, expressed solidarity with the ongoing student movement for half-fares on public transport.

In a statement, he said the ongoing student movement is logical, valid and he would talk to the authorities regarding it.

Bangladesh / Top News

Half Bus Fare / transport

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

1d | Videos
Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

1d | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

1d | Videos
RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’