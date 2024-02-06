EBL will install ATMs at metro rail stations

If all Dhaka dwellers, 22.50 million people, use the Metro Rail services, savings will be as high as Tk73,575 million or Tk7,357.5 crore. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Eastern Bank Limited Plc wants to install ATMs in 16 stations of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL).

An agreement was signed between the two parties on Tuesday for that purpose, reads a press release.

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited Managing Director ANM Siddique, MRT 6 Project Director Mahtab Uddin Sarkar, Eastern Bank Managing Director Ali Reza Iftekhar and others were present at the contract signing ceremony.

ANM Siddique, managing director of DMTCL, said, "In all countries of the world, it is not possible to meet the cost of metro rail only by rent. 60 to 70 per cent of the cost can be met from public rent. The rest of the money comes from metrorail's non-fair business."

"For example, renting space to banks for setting up ATMs, setting up boxes like Digi Box and renting space for various super shops. If necessary, the government also provides subsidies. At present, 2 lakh 60 thousand passengers are travelling daily. More coaches will be added recently. We want to improve the community and provide uninterrupted quality service," he added.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director of Eastern Bank said, "Eastern Bank is going to sign an important milestone agreement with DMTCL authorities to consider the needs of metrorail users and make their journey more seamless."

He further said, "EBL will install state-of-the-art ATMs at 16 stations on the MRT-6 line from Diabari to Motijheel. I strongly believe, metro rail passengers will be especially benefited from these ATMs and will get rid of a lot of hassles."