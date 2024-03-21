155 spots identified as traffic congestion hubs during Eid rush

Government agencies have identified some 155 spots across different highways that are likely to face severe traffic congestion during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr holiday travel rush.

A meeting of the stakeholders at the BRTA headquarters on Thursday (21 March) recommended monitoring these spots to ensure smooth travel of home-bound people.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, who was present at the meeting, emphasised the need to increase the capacity of highway police and the BRTA for implementing decisions in this regard.

He also said trucks, covered vans and lorries will be closed on the highway for three days before and after Eid. However, vehicles carrying essential food items, perishable items, garments, medicines, fertilisers and fuel will not come under this restriction.

Out of the 155 spots, 48 are on the Dhaka-Chittagong highway, 52 on the North Bengal highway, six on the Mymensingh highway, 41 on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway and eight on the Dhaka-Paturia-Aricha highway, said ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, secretary of the Road Transport and Highways Division.

The secretary mentioned that the presence of bus stands and bus ticket counters on highways, passengers getting off at undesignated areas, markets on the sides of the road, presence of U-turns, delays in toll collections on bridges, pedestrians crossing, and road development and renovation works are some of the major causes of long tailbacks on highways at the identified spots.

The meeting came up with several decisions to ensure the smooth travel of people going home during Eid.

The minister also said that workers of all industries, including the RMG sector, should be given leaves periodically.

Other decisions include keeping CNG refuelling stations open round the clock for seven days before and five days after Eid, completing renovation works of highways seven days before Eid and stopping three-wheelers on highways. The meeting also decided that vehicles carrying goods will not be allowed to carry passengers.

Talking to reporters, Obaidul Quader said, "Absolutely no traffic congestion during Eid is an unreasonable expectation. There will be traffic in some places."

"If a seamless access to Dhaka from Hanif flyover and another from Gazipur road can be ensured, several problems are fixed," he added.

Acknowledging the issue of extortion, Obaidul Quader said, "We are monitoring the situation. It will not be possible to stop extortion completely, but it has to be controlled."

He also instructed stakeholders concerned to warn bus companies not to collect extra fare from passengers before or after Eid.

He also criticised transport owners while pointing out the rickety conditions of vehicles. "When foreigners come to Bangladesh and see our buses, we feel very ashamed. This questions the development in Bangladesh," he added.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Sarak Paribahan Sramik Federation President Shahjahan Khan proposed to stop collecting toll on the bridges for a few days to ease the traffic congestion and suffering of the passengers during the Eid.

Decisions are made, not implemented

Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity has stated that decisions such as banning of non-fit vehicles and measures to stop the charging of extra fares are taken by various government agencies every Eid, but they are not implemented.

In a statement sent to the media on Thursday, the organisation said the Road ministry has to bring changes to their traditional measures. They need to introduce a technology-based monitoring system.

Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity Secretary General Mozammel Hoque Chowdhury said that to prevent the death of hundreds of people in road accidents during the Eid festival, direct intervention from road transport ministry is needed to stop the anarchy of unfit rickety vehicles, people riding on the roof of trucks, transporting passengers in cargo vehicles, and charging extra fares during the Eid festival.