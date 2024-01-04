DMP puts ban on vehicular movement in Dhaka city from Friday midnight

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has banned movement of some vehicles surrounding the Sunday's 12th national polls, starting with restricting motorcycles plying in the capital from Friday.

This ban was announced in a circular signed by DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman on Thursday.

According to the circular, movement of taxi cabs, pickups, microbuses, trucks, etc. has been banned in the DMP area from Saturday midnight to Sunday midnight.

At the same time, a ban has been imposed on the movement of motorcycles from tomorrow Friday midnight to Monday midnight.

The vehicles carrying law enforcing agencies, armed forces, administration, and permitted observers will be outside the restriction.

All types of vehicles carrying medicines, health and medical products and newspapers used for such purposes will remain relaxed.

Apart from this, vehicles used for going to the airport for relatives, returning from the airport with passengers or relatives to their residence or the residence of relatives (on presentation of ticket or similar proof) and any vehicle used to carry long-distance passengers or travel locally as a long-distance passenger will also be exempted.

One car each (jeep, car, microbus, etc.) for the candidate contesting in the election and his election agents upon showing a proper appointment letter or identity card and permission will be allowed to ply on the roads subject to sticker display.

Journalists and election observers will be allowed to use motorcycles for emergency work upon with the approval of the returning officer.

Plying of motorcycles for election officials or employees or any other person engaged in election work will be permitted as well with the approval of the Election Commission.

Vehicles to assist disabled voters or vehicular movement in entry or exit roads of Dhaka city, highways or in small lanes will also be relaxed.