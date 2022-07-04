Stop vulgarity in the name of ‘Rag Day’: UGC

Education

TBS Report
04 July, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2022, 06:49 pm

Related News

Stop vulgarity in the name of ‘Rag Day’: UGC

TBS Report
04 July, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2022, 06:49 pm
Stop vulgarity in the name of ‘Rag Day’: UGC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed all public and private universities to stop all kinds of vulgar and obscene activities in the name of "Rag Day".

The High Court has ordered to immediately stop all sorts of obscenity, nudity, DJ party, indecent behaviour, bullying, cruel and prohibited activities on "Rag Day" in all educational institutions of the country, reads the notification issued by the UGC Monday (4 July), signed by Omar Faruque, director of the Private University Division of UGC.

Muhammad Jaminur Rahman, director of UGC's Public University Division, told The Business Standard that UGC is working in line with the High Court's directive.

He said, "The directive has been given to private universities today," adding that similar instructions will be given on Tuesday to public universities.

Bangladesh / Top News

University Grants Commission (UGC) / Rag Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Last month Swapan Kumar Biswas, the acting principal of Mirzapur United College, was forced to wear a garland of shoes for ‘hurting religious sentiments.’ Photo: Collected

Where do teachers rank in our society?

8h | Panorama
Japanese Ambassador Naoki Ito. Sketch: TBS

'The game-changing projects are in line with the Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt initiative'

10h | Panorama
A Glittery Eid

A Glittery Eid

1d | Mode
Rise’s target customers are people who crave to express themselves through what they wear, and their clothing line is not relegated to any age range.

Level up your Eid game with Rise

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Horrible routes of human trafficking

Horrible routes of human trafficking

44m | Videos
Why Mbappe cheated Real Madrid

Why Mbappe cheated Real Madrid

1h | Videos
How useful will the government's plan to save money?

How useful will the government's plan to save money?

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Jahangirnagar University protest recent harassment of teachers

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

5
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

6
Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation
Stocks

Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation