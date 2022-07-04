Stop vulgarity in the name of ‘Rag Day’: UGC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed all public and private universities to stop all kinds of vulgar and obscene activities in the name of "Rag Day".

The High Court has ordered to immediately stop all sorts of obscenity, nudity, DJ party, indecent behaviour, bullying, cruel and prohibited activities on "Rag Day" in all educational institutions of the country, reads the notification issued by the UGC Monday (4 July), signed by Omar Faruque, director of the Private University Division of UGC.

Muhammad Jaminur Rahman, director of UGC's Public University Division, told The Business Standard that UGC is working in line with the High Court's directive.

He said, "The directive has been given to private universities today," adding that similar instructions will be given on Tuesday to public universities.