UGC recommends including AI in curriculums

The University Grants Commission member (UGC) has recommended including artificial intelligence (AI) in curriculums of higher education.

"Educationists of the country should come forward and advise how artificial intelligence (AI) can be added to the higher education curriculums," University Grants Commission member (UGC) member Dr Muhammad Alamgir said on Monday.

Artificial intelligence will affect the future dynamics of higher education in Bangladesh like other developed countries of the world, he said while inaugurating a day-long training on the possibilities and threats of artificial intelligence and robotics to face challenges of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) organised by the innovation wing of the UGC in Dhaka.

Alamgir further said, "Everything is changing rapidly due to the 4IR. If our higher education cannot keep pace with these changes, we will fall behind. We need to start working on reforming this system and curriculum immediately."

UGC Secretary Dr Ferdous Zaman and UGC Public Relations and Information Rights Director Dr Shamsul Arefin also spoke at the event chaired by UGC Director of Planning and Development Mohammad Maksudur Rahman Bhuiyan.