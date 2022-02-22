Secondary schools, colleges reopen after month-long Covid closure

Education

BSS 
22 February, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 10:24 am

Related News

Secondary schools, colleges reopen after month-long Covid closure

BSS 
22 February, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 10:24 am
The Covid infection rate among children is low and there is no evidence that the virus spreads through children. Photo: Mumit M
The Covid infection rate among children is low and there is no evidence that the virus spreads through children. Photo: Mumit M

In-person classes of secondary schools and colleges across the country resume today partially after a month-long closure since 21 January following a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases and deaths.

However, only fully vaccinated students will be allowed in classrooms. Meanwhile, the students who did not receive the two doses will have to attend classes online or via television.

However, the students and the teachers must have to follow the health safety guidelines to stop further spread of the deadly virus, according to the education ministry officials.

Besides, different universities across the country will also resume their in-person academic activities today while the physical class will start at primary schools from 2 March.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / Education / Covid Closure

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Chattogram Central Shaheed Minar is covered with flowers given by the people who came to pay homage to the great language martyrs in Chattogram. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin.

The cultural force behind language movement in Chattogram

14h | Amar Ekushey
Sayadul Haque: A leftist who spearheaded the Language Movement in northern Ctg 

Sayadul Haque: A leftist who spearheaded the Language Movement in northern Ctg 

15h | Features
Photo: TBS

The story of the first poem on Ekhushey

16h | Amar Ekushey
Photo: Collected

Double wall glass mugs for coffee lovers

18h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Five films to watch this February

Five films to watch this February

15h | Videos
US adds Alibaba to 'notorious markets' list

US adds Alibaba to 'notorious markets' list

15h | Videos
Learning multi-language can boost economic growth

Learning multi-language can boost economic growth

15h | Videos
Dreamer's Garden becoming tourist spot in Rajshahi

Dreamer's Garden becoming tourist spot in Rajshahi

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

5
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB allows financial institutions, govt entities to enter MFS business