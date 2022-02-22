Secondary schools, colleges reopen after month-long Covid closure

The Covid infection rate among children is low and there is no evidence that the virus spreads through children. Photo: Mumit M

In-person classes of secondary schools and colleges across the country resume today partially after a month-long closure since 21 January following a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases and deaths.

However, only fully vaccinated students will be allowed in classrooms. Meanwhile, the students who did not receive the two doses will have to attend classes online or via television.

However, the students and the teachers must have to follow the health safety guidelines to stop further spread of the deadly virus, according to the education ministry officials.

Besides, different universities across the country will also resume their in-person academic activities today while the physical class will start at primary schools from 2 March.