Record 93% students pass SSC, equivalent exams

Around 93.58% of students have passed this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent examinations.

This is the highest ever passing rate observed in SSC. The previous year, 82.87% of examinees passed the tests.

The results for the examinations were published Thursday (30 December).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced the results virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

She also inaugurated the free textbook distribution programme for the year 2022.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni will unveil the details about the results through a press conference at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre later.

Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee in a notice Wednesday said the results will be published simultaneously through the websites of the education boards, the respective examination centres, educational institutions and SMS service at 12 pm Thursday.

To get the result, type SSC/DAKHIL (space) first three letters of respective boards (space) roll number (space) 2021 and send it to 16222. The result will be informed in the return SMS

Around 22 lakh candidates sat for the SSC and equivalent exams, which were held under special rules including reduced exam time, shortened syllabus and precautionary measures for the students' safety against the coronavirus infection.

Of the examinees, as many as 79,000 were absent in the exams due to early marriage, child labour and a decrease in families' income.

The government had to defer this year's SSC and equivalent examinations due to the Covid-19 pandemic. These exams are usually held in February.

Last year, the results of HSC examinations were determined on the basis of their previous SSC and JSC results while students of other classes got promoted to the next classes automatically.

