Only one person can accompany an SSC candidate to exam centre

The Education Ministry has instructed guardians to have only one person accompany every SSC candidate to an examination centre to avoid crowding in the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ministry issued a circular on Sunday with these instructions to be followed during the SSC examinations.

It also directed students, guardians, as well as all other exam related personnel to follow all other health guidelines.

The educational institutions have been asked to follow the instructions issued earlier by the Secondary and Higher Secondary department for holding examinations.

With a curtailed number of subject-wise tests and shortened syllabuses, this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations will begin on 14 November.

The SSC exams will be held only for group-wise elective subjects. This means there will be no tests for compulsory subjects such as Bangla and English. The assessment of these subjects will be based on previous public examination results on file.

The duration of each examination will be one and a half hours and the tests will be taken in two shifts : 10am-11:30am, and 2pm-3:30pm.

The SSC tests will begin with the Physics (theory) examination on the morning of 14 November.