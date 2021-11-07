Only one person can accompany an SSC candidate to exam centre

Education

TBS Report
07 November, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2021, 07:58 pm

Related News

Only one person can accompany an SSC candidate to exam centre

The Education Ministry issued a circular on Sunday with these instructions to be followed during the SSC examinations

TBS Report
07 November, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2021, 07:58 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected.
Representational image. Photo: Collected.

The Education Ministry has instructed guardians to have only one person accompany every SSC candidate to an examination centre to avoid crowding in the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ministry issued a circular on Sunday with these instructions to be followed during the SSC examinations.

It also directed students, guardians, as well as all other exam related personnel to follow all other health guidelines.

The educational institutions have been asked to follow the instructions issued earlier by the Secondary and Higher Secondary department for holding examinations.

With a curtailed number of subject-wise tests and shortened syllabuses, this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations will begin on 14 November.

The SSC exams will be held only for group-wise elective subjects. This means there will be no tests for compulsory subjects such as Bangla and English. The assessment of these subjects will be based on previous public examination results on file.

The duration of each examination will be one and a half hours and the tests will be taken in two shifts : 10am-11:30am, and 2pm-3:30pm.

The SSC tests will begin with the Physics (theory) examination on the morning of 14 November.

 

 

 

Bangladesh / Top News

SSC exam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

4h | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

4h | Videos
Top 5 Fried Chicken in Dhaka

Top 5 Fried Chicken in Dhaka

4h | Videos
Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Banglalink to build 3,000 more towers by 2022
Telecom

Banglalink to build 3,000 more towers by 2022