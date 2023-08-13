NU Skill Development Summit 2023 celebrated

The NU Skill Development Summit 2023 was organised by NUSDF at the International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka on 11 August.

NU Skill Development Summit was accomplished to be an impressive event for the students of the National University where prominent teachers from various colleges affiliated with the National University and many successful corporate personalities were present at the event, said a press release.

The summit was organised to introduce NU students to corporate leaders so that they can get real-life advice and career guidelines from those leaders. The objective was achieved as the students engaged with the guests and gained a lot of real-life experience from them. More than 500 students from Dhaka and outside Dhaka took part in the summit.

At the commencement of the programme, Syed Alamgir, CEO of Meghna Group of Industries gave a welcome speech as the chief guest.

He specifically shed light on the need to acquire various skills in addition to traditional academic education.

Sadman Sadiq Educational Content Writer and Course Instructor of Ten Minute School, Nafees Salim The Popular Content Creator and CEO of Impact Academy, Nasima Akhter Nisha The President of Women and E-Commerce Trust (WE), Tanvir Hasan FCA The Deputy Managing Director of Midas Financing Limited, Tajdin Hasan The Chief Business Officer of The Daily Star and COO of Keeron, Kamrul Hasan The CEO of NextGen Group, Zia Uddin Mahmud The COO of Creative Business Group, Dipesh Nag The Managing Director of Grameen Denon Foods Limited, Benjir Abrar The Founder and CEO of Excellence Bangladesh, Shakil Ahmed The Chief Operating Officer of Ekmi Group, Minhajul Asif The Founder & CEO of CodmanBD, M Aminur Rahman The CEO & Chief Photographer of Checkmate Events and Afzal Hussain Sarkar The Founder & CEO of GariBaree.Com were special guests in this grand event.

In this Summit, three colleges affiliated with the National University have been honoured for their role in making their students not only well-educated but also skilled. The well-deserved colleges are – Dhaka City College(DCC), Sheikh Borhanuddin Post Graduate College (SBPGC) and the Institute of Science Trade and Technology (ISTT).

TooletBook.com was the title sponsor of the entire event, and International Standard University (ISU) MBA program was the sponsor for the event and Excellence Bangladesh was the co-organizer of the event. Also, Khidmah, Maleda Group, SSB Leather, Delta Immigration, Nurtaj, Garibaree.com, and CodeManBD were associated with the organization as proud gold sponsors of the event. Skill Development Partner was Creative IT Institute, Learning Partner was Impact Academy, Associate Partner was Bangladesh Startup & Intrapreneur (BSE) and Youth 360, Digital Media Partner was Digital Media Forum (DMF), Photography Partner was Checkmate Events, Food Partner was Khabar Mohol and Zeal Cafe. Besides, Suvonil Sahitto and Sanskriti Songho- ISTT, ISTT Sports Club, IEEE ISTT Student Branch, SBPGC Career Club, SBPGC Art Club, DIIT Business and Career Development Club, Alhaj Mockbul Hussain College Student Forum (Mockbulian) and Bhola District-Mockbul College Forum are worked as an engagement partner.

Reaj Hossain, the Founder & President of the organization, said that " The NU Skill Development Summit 2023 has been successfully organized for the fourth time with a large number of students. I would like to extend my best wishes to all the participants and distinguished guests who came to the Summit to make this event a grand success. The various seminars and discussion sessions held at the Summit have opened up the scope of skills and Career guidelines for the students. A heartfelt thanks to all the sponsors and partners for their continuous support at the Summit. We will continue to organize the NU Skill Development Summit every year, which has generated a great response among the students and will always support them to build a better career through skill development."