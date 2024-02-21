National University pays tribute to language movement martyrs

On the occasion of Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day, National University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Mashiur Rahman, along with the teachers, students officials and employees of the university, paid their respects language movement martyrs at Shaheed Minar on Wednesday (21 February).

Dean of Post Graduate Education Training and Research Center Professor Dr Mohammad Bin Kashem, Dean of the School of Undergraduate Education Prof Dr Md Prof Nasir Uddin, Dean of Curriculum Development and Evaluation Center Md Moniruzzaman Shaheen, Registrar Mullah Mahfuz Al-Hossain and heads of various departments of the university were present, reads a press release.