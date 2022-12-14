Why absolute power of NU VC over degree college governing bodies should not be abolished: HC

Court

TBS Report 
14 December, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 05:28 pm

Related News

Why absolute power of NU VC over degree college governing bodies should not be abolished: HC

TBS Report 
14 December, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 05:28 pm
Why absolute power of NU VC over degree college governing bodies should not be abolished: HC

The High Court has issued a rule asking authorities concerned to explain as to why it shall not abolish the absolute power of the vice chancellor to nominate and withdraw the president of the governing body of the degree colleges affiliated with the National University.

It also sought explanation on why the power to reconstitute the affiliated educational institutions' ad hoc committees should not be declared illegal in the same rule.

A bench consisting of Justice KM Kamrul Quader and Justice Mohammad Ali of the High Court issued the rule after preliminary hearing of the writ filed by a student's guardian of Pirgacha Mahila College under Pirgacha Upazila of Rangpur district on Wednesday (14 December).

Education Secretary (Secondary and Higher Education Department) and the Law Secretary among six concerned officials have been asked to respond to the rule in the next four weeks. 

Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Mohammad Siddique Ullah Miah handled the case on behalf of the petitioners in the court and he was assisted by Advocate Md Shariful Islam and Advocate Md Zahidul Islam.

Deputy Attorney General ABM Abdullah Al Mahmud Bashar represented the state. 

The National University Affiliated Colleges and Educational Institutions Governing Bodies (Amendment) Regulation, 2019 was formulated as  per Section 45 of the National University Act, 1992. 

"Rule-7 of the regulation says nominating authority (Vice-Chancellor) shall have absolute jurisdiction in the nomination of the president or any member of the governing body and the nominating authority shall at any time, after nominating a person, withdraw this nomination and make a fresh nomination," said Mohammad Siddique Ullah Miah. 

No person shall be nominated by more than one nominating authority or be elected or nominated in more than one category to the governing body of a college, he added. 

Additionally, the rule-6(D) of the regulation states that the Ad Hoc Committee of the affiliated colleges shall lose its term of office after the prescribed period of six months has passed. 

"Provided that, in special circumstances, the Vice-Chancellor may extend the term of the Ad Hoc Committee for a maximum period of 6 (six) months. If the Governing Body fails to form within the extended period, the Vice-Chancellor may reconstitute the Ad Hoc Committee," the Supreme Court lawyer told the media. 

He noted that rule-7 and rule-6(D) give the National University vice-chancellor absolute power to nominate and remove the president of the Governing Body of the Degree Colleges affiliated which is in conflict with the Constitution.

As per the constitution, no person or organisation can have absolute power while carrying out any activity as they must remain accountable to authority. 

The Vice-Chancellor of the National University has been abusing rule-7 to form committees among the affiliated degree colleges of the National University according to his own will, claimed the Supreme Court lawyer.

"Abu Nasser Md Mahbubur Rahman, who is favoured by National University Vice-chancellor, has been serving as the president of Pirgacha Women's College governing body for 12 consecutive years. We also want to get rid of the said committee," he added.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

High Court / National University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Bilmola launches One Piece themed helmets

7h | Wheels
Photo: Courtesy

Ford to sign off the GT with a 800hp track car

7h | Wheels
The Harrier isn’t designed to battle harsh terrain, unlike a few full fledged 4x4 SUVs. However, take it on casual highway drives and light rural off-roading, the crossover does the job in style and comfort. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

30,000km with the new Toyota Harrier

6h | Wheels
Benu intends for his Sreepur observatory to become a space research centre in future with the participation of famous astronomy researchers from home and abroad. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When the stars aligned to bring an astro observatory to life

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Uttara University promises career and life oriented

Uttara University promises career and life oriented

1h | TBS Career
Argentina wants to erase Croat nightmare

Argentina wants to erase Croat nightmare

1h | TBS SPORTS
NBR specialised unit to boost revenue, curb trade frauds

NBR specialised unit to boost revenue, curb trade frauds

1h | TBS Insight
BRAC's mobile play world on the Play Bus

BRAC's mobile play world on the Play Bus

2h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

5
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis