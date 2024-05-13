Ensure financial transparency, accountability in management of National University: VC

Education

TBS Report
13 May, 2024, 06:00 am
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 06:01 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

National University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mashiur Rahman has instructed authorities concerned to ensure transparency and accountability in the management of the university.

"This university is run with the money of our lower-class, middle-class children. Care should be taken to ensure that not even a single penny is wasted in the management of this educational institution," he said while presiding over an exchange meeting with the Finance and Accounts Department and the Internal Audit Department at the Senate Hall in the main campus of the university in Gazipur on Sunday (12 May).

He also said, " The finance and accounts and the audit wings of an organisation are very important. The importance of these two departments in providing quick service to the teachers and students of the affiliated colleges of the university is immense.

"Therefore, effective initiatives should be taken to provide speedy services using modern facilities. So that teachers and students get services without any kind of harassment in a very short time."

He continued that consultants should be appointed to further modernise financial management to provide a permanent basis for faster service delivery.

"These works should be completed within the next 3-4 months. Under no circumstances can the financial regulations be hindered in the management of the university," he added.

