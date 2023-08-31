Ministry renames three primary schools

The Primary and Mass Education ministry has changed the names of three government primary schools.

The decision of changing the 'negative names' was taken in a meeting on 30 August under the chairmanship of Primary and Mass Education Secretary Secretary Farid Ahmed.

The name of "Jinnah Government Primary School" at Jamalganj, Sunamganj has been changed to "Rupbali Government Primary School", "Bazar Model Government Primary School" of Sadar Upazila of Moulvibazar has been renamed as "Moulvibazar Model Government Primary School" and "Chorer Vita Government Primary School" in Netrakona's Purbadhala has been renamed as "Alor Bhuban Government Primary School".

According to the 'Government Primary School Naming and Existing Name Change Policy-2023' issued by the ministry on 19 January this year, this change in naming has been brought.

Secretary Farid said the names of many of the government primary schools spread in different parts of the country have negative connotations which hinder the development of children's taste, thinking, understanding and sophistication.

For this, the ministry has decided to change the names of these schools to be beautiful, tasteful, melodious and suitable with the local history, culture, including local eminent persons, heroic freedom fighters and names with such negative connotations will be changed in phases nationwide.

The secretary requested everyone's cooperation in this regard.