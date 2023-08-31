Ministry renames three primary schools

Education

BSS
31 August, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 07:17 pm

Related News

Ministry renames three primary schools

Secretary Farid said the names of many of the government primary schools spread in different parts of the country have negative connotations which hinder the development of children's taste, thinking, understanding and sophistication.

BSS
31 August, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 07:17 pm
Ministry renames three primary schools

The Primary and Mass Education ministry has changed the names of three government primary schools.

The decision of changing the 'negative names' was taken in a meeting on 30 August under the chairmanship of Primary and Mass Education Secretary Secretary Farid Ahmed.

The name of "Jinnah Government Primary School" at Jamalganj, Sunamganj has been changed to "Rupbali Government Primary School", "Bazar Model Government Primary School" of Sadar Upazila of Moulvibazar has been renamed as "Moulvibazar Model Government Primary School" and "Chorer Vita Government Primary School" in Netrakona's Purbadhala has been renamed as "Alor Bhuban Government Primary School".

According to the 'Government Primary School Naming and Existing Name Change Policy-2023' issued by the ministry on 19 January this year, this change in naming has been brought.

Secretary Farid said the names of many of the government primary schools spread in different parts of the country have negative connotations which hinder the development of children's taste, thinking, understanding and sophistication.

For this, the ministry has decided to change the names of these schools to be beautiful, tasteful, melodious and suitable with the local history, culture, including local eminent persons, heroic freedom fighters and names with such negative connotations will be changed in phases nationwide.

The secretary requested everyone's cooperation in this regard.

Bangladesh

Education / Bangladesh / School / name changed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Korvi Rakshand. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Korvi Rakshand, the winner of the 'Nobel Prize of Asia'

11h | Panorama
A smooth transition to the next generation is important. It will help preserve family wealth and the conglomerate&#039;s clout in India. Photo: Bloomberg

A large family fortune starts a risky transition

17h | Panorama
Oscar Ramos. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladeshi startups too dependent on Western models?

17h | Panorama
BMA follows a thorough vetting process. Clients are provided with the maid’s NID card, a passport-sized photograph and the contact number of her guardian. Photo: Noor A Alam

Bangladesh Maid Agency: Bringing trust and reliability to domestic work

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

9h | TBS World
Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

13h | TBS World
The all new Hyundai Creta!

The all new Hyundai Creta!

8h | TBS Wheels
In China, newlyweds to receive cash reward if bride is under 25

In China, newlyweds to receive cash reward if bride is under 25

18h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

6
Representational image.
Budget

20% tax planned on interests on foreign loans