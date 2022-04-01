MBBS admission test held  

The admission test for the MBBS course in country's medical colleges for the academic year 2021-22 was held on Friday.

The test was held from 10 am to 11 am.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque inspected the Arts Faculty examination centre at Dhaka University at 10:30 am.

A total of 43,730 students sat for the exam, against 4,350 seats available.

The admission test was held at 57 venues in 19 centres across the country.

A total of 61,678 candidates have participated in 16 centres in Dhaka city.