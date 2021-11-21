Job question leak: Buet teacher relieved of academic duties

Education

TBS Report
21 November, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2021, 07:58 pm

Dr Nikhil Ranjan Dhar has been relieved of all departmental duties at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) for his alleged involvement in question paper leak of a recent bank recruitment exam.

The university authorities took the decision today, said Professor Mizanur Rahman, Director of Student Welfare of Buet.

Nikhil Ranjan had been serving as the chairman of Industrial and Production Engineering Department.

A high-level committee of Buet comprising five members is also investigating the incident, added Prof Mizanur.

The committee has been asked to submit a report within five working days.

On 6 November, Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology (AUST) organised the recruitment examination for five state-owned banks.

Photos of the question papers with answers went viral on social media even before the exam ended.

Initially, the Bangladesh Bank ignored the question leak complaints without any immediate inquiry.

Later, it cancelled the examination as several media outlets carried out reports suggesting the question had been leaked. Nikhil Ranjan Dhar's name later came out in police investigation.  

