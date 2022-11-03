Biman MD's office assistant leaked recruitment test questions: Police

Bangladesh

The office assistant of the managing director of Biman Bangladesh Airlines has been found directly involved in leaking question papers of the recruitment tests for 12 posts last month, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said today.

According to the detective branch, the one-hour-long recruitment test of Biman was scheduled to be held on 21 October. It was postponed afterward.

DB's Lalbagh unit arrested 10 people in connection with the question papers leak. Nine of the arrestees admitted their involvement before the court.

"According to their confessions, the question paper was leaked by the office assistant of Biman managing director," said DB Chief Harun-ur-Rashid during a press briefing at the media center of DMP on Thursday (3 November).

Along with that, the questions were leaked with the direct support of several senior officials of the national flag carrier, the detainees told the court.

When asked if the MD himself was involved, DB Chief Harun-ur-Rashid avoided the question and said Biman Bangladesh is a flag carrier state-owned company.

The MD's office assistant named Zahid leaked questions from the MD's office.

"There is a committee to conduct recruitment tests properly. They did not perform their duties properly," he added.

He also said that evidence was found about transactions of about Tk50 lakh.

They even collected signatures on non-judicial stamp papers to misappropriate lands from job seekers.

Besides, 32 blank cheques and 17 non-judicial stamps of different banks, 14 mobile phones, three motorbikes, three diaries, hard and soft copies of leaked question papers, and 54 admit cards of the recruitment test were seized from the arrestees.

The DB police and National Security Intelligence (NSI) in a joint drive arrested five Biman officials on 21 October – Md Jahangir Alam, Mohammad Mahfuz Alam Bhuiyan, Md Enamul Haque, Aolad Hossain, and Harunur Rashid.

Five others were later arrested from different areas of the capital – Md Masud, Jahid Hasan, Shomaju alias Sobhan, Javed Hossain, and Jakir Hossain.

Referring to the statement of the arrestees, the DB chief said that the question papers were prepared in the admin's room of the examination committee. From there, someone took a picture of the question paper. On 20 October, Biman's logo was removed and 80 questions were ticked and delivered to two others.

Again, MD's Office Assistant Zahid Hossain was given the responsibility of photocopying the summary questions on 19 October. He took the smartphone with him and took the picture during photocopying and sent it to Sobhan.

Sobhan delivered the questions to a few others.

