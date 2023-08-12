CID arrests 12, including doctors, over leaking questions of medical college admission test

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested 12 people, including 7 doctors, for their involvement in leaking medical college admission test papers.

Confirming the news to The Business Standard, Additional SP of the CID's media Azad Rahman said, "The CID has arrested a total of 12 people of a gang, including 7 doctors, involved in leaking medical college admission test papers."

CID Chief Mohammad Ali Mia, among other officials of the department, are slated to brief the media with further details tomorrow (13 August) at the Media Centre of the CID Headquarters in the capital's Malibagh area.