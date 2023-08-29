Medical question paper leak: 10 remanded in money laundering case

Court

BSS
29 August, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 05:10 pm

Related News

Medical question paper leak: 10 remanded in money laundering case

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jasim however, scrapped the bail plea from the defence and remanded each for a day.

BSS
29 August, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 05:10 pm
Question paper leak. Representation Photo: Collected.
Question paper leak. Representation Photo: Collected.

A Dhaka court today placed 10 people including health practitioners on one-day remand each in a case lodged over laundering money, which was eventually earned by them by leaking medical admission test papers.

As the accused Dr ZM Salehin Shovon, Dr Muhammad Moyez Uddin Ahmed, Dr Abu Rayhan, Dr Zillur Hasan, Md Rowshon Ali, Md Zahirul Islam Bhuiyan, Imrul Kayes Himel, Akhtaruzzaman Khan Tushar, Jahiruddin Ahmed Bappi and Abdul Kuddus Sarker were produced before the court today, the state pleaded to remand them.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jasim however, scrapped the bail plea from the defence and remanded each for a day.

Earlier on 20 August, investigation officer of the case CID Sub-Inspector Md Mehedi Hasan pleaded for ten day remand for each for the sake of proper investigation.

On 28 February 2021, CID Senior Assistant Police Super Jewel Chakma filed a money laundering case against 14 with Dhanmondi Thana.

"Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested the 12 persons including doctors on charge of leaking medical admission test questions from different places of the country between 30 July and 9 August this year...The racket is involved in leaking medical college admission test question at least 10 times over the last 16 years since 2001," CID chief Mohammad Ali Mia, additional inspector general of police told a press conference on 9 August.

"CID has found evidence of transacting large amounts of money from the bank accounts of the detainees'. The matter is currently under investigation for potential money laundering," the CID chief added.

Bangladesh

question paper leak / court / Dhaka / Remand

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

5h | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why are probe reports kept from the public?

5h | Panorama
More than 60% of female adolescents who use public transport in the capital become victims of some form of harassment. Some companies wanted to alleviate this pain and thus women-only ridesharing apps were born. PHOTO: Noor-A-Alam.

Women-only ridesharing apps step on the brakes

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

bhutan_halves_travel_fees_to_attract_tourists

Bhutan halves travel fees to attract tourists

1h | TBS World
Nepal launches e-visa for Bangladeshi visitors

Nepal launches e-visa for Bangladeshi visitors

6h | TBS World
How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Putin and Prigozhin: How a long friendship turned ugly

Putin and Prigozhin: How a long friendship turned ugly

21h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh