Medical question paper leak: 10 remanded in money laundering case

A Dhaka court today placed 10 people including health practitioners on one-day remand each in a case lodged over laundering money, which was eventually earned by them by leaking medical admission test papers.

As the accused Dr ZM Salehin Shovon, Dr Muhammad Moyez Uddin Ahmed, Dr Abu Rayhan, Dr Zillur Hasan, Md Rowshon Ali, Md Zahirul Islam Bhuiyan, Imrul Kayes Himel, Akhtaruzzaman Khan Tushar, Jahiruddin Ahmed Bappi and Abdul Kuddus Sarker were produced before the court today, the state pleaded to remand them.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jasim however, scrapped the bail plea from the defence and remanded each for a day.

Earlier on 20 August, investigation officer of the case CID Sub-Inspector Md Mehedi Hasan pleaded for ten day remand for each for the sake of proper investigation.

On 28 February 2021, CID Senior Assistant Police Super Jewel Chakma filed a money laundering case against 14 with Dhanmondi Thana.

"Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested the 12 persons including doctors on charge of leaking medical admission test questions from different places of the country between 30 July and 9 August this year...The racket is involved in leaking medical college admission test question at least 10 times over the last 16 years since 2001," CID chief Mohammad Ali Mia, additional inspector general of police told a press conference on 9 August.

"CID has found evidence of transacting large amounts of money from the bank accounts of the detainees'. The matter is currently under investigation for potential money laundering," the CID chief added.