IUB holds Hult Prize grand finale

27 February, 2023, 09:30 pm
IUB holds Hult Prize grand finale

27 February, 2023, 09:30 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) held the grand finale and award ceremony of Hult Prize on 15 February at IUB auditorium.

Out of 80 teams, six participated in the grand finale to pitch their socially benefitting ventures to a judging panel to win a place at the Regional Summits, said a press release.

The participating teams were I.R.A.S, Triangle, Inno-Couture, Sesame Street, Avant Garde and Efflorescence. The event was organised by a committee led by Allin Mohana Biswas, campus director of Hult Prize at IUB.

Team I.R.A.S became champion of the 2023 Hult Prize IUB. Team Triangle became 1st Runners Up and Team Inno-Couture became 2nd Runners Up. Guests and judges handed over trophies to the winners. 

The judging panel included Fahmida Islam, co-founder and creative director of La Mode, Sayma Rahman, founder & CEO at SR Venture & Consultancy, Kanak Aditya, managing director and chief creative officer at Deshal and Saifur Rahman, deputy editor, Online Feature at Prothom Alo.

Professor Dr Imtiaz A Hussain, Department of Global Studies and Governance, Dr Marufa Akter, Club Coordinator of Global Gatekeepers and Head of the Department of Global Studies and Governance, Farheen Khan, director, International Programs and Relations and Sharmeen Islam, assistant director, Office of Career Guidance & Placement from IUB spoke at the event.

Rafsan Sabab, creator and host of "WHAT A SHOW!" also delivered a speech. IUB Music Club and IUB Dance club performed in the event. A spectacular fashion performance by IUB students was also presented in the event which was supported by sustainable brands of Shordindu and Pristine.

La Mode was the title sponsor for this year's Hult Prize at IUB 2023. The partners included the Food Partner WaffleUp, Aamal, Toum; Media Partner The Financial Express, BD24Live, IUB Journalism Club; Magazine Partner Canvas Magazine; Gift Partner Deshal; Radio Partner Radio Shadhin 92.4FM; Strategic Partner Green Planet Club; and Club Partner Global Gatekeepers.

