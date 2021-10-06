IUB distributes 123 laptops to its faculty

Office of the Vice Chancellor of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) hosted a "Faculty Laptop Distribution Ceremony" at the university's auditorium on Sunday (3 October).

123 of IUB faculty members received the first phase of laptops sponsored by Shaheed Khalek and Major Salek Bir Uttam Trust, said a press release.

Members of the IUB's Board of Trustees and the Vice Chancellor Tanweer Hasan, PhD distributed the laptops among faculty members in the ceremony.

The Shaheed Khalek and Major Salek Bir Uttam Trust has given the laptops as a gift. A Matin Chowdhury is the founder of the Trust who is also the Chairman of IUB Board of Trustees.

Picture: Courtesy

In the ceremony, Trustee Didar A Hussain expressed his gratitude to the trust, the chairman and his family for their contributions to the nation during the historic Liberation War in 1971. He also mentioned Chowdhury's lifelong multifaceted contributions to the welfare of the country, the press release added.

Mentioning Shaheed Khalek and Major Salek Bir Uttam's contributions to the nation in the Liberation War, IUB Vice Chancellor Tanweer Hasan said, "We are not only celebrating the laptop distribution ceremony, we are also celebrating the contributions of the great human beings who sacrificed their lives for our nation".

He also recalled the legendary contribution of Major Salek in the historic "Battle of Salda" during the liberation war. A one-minute silence was observed to honor the two brave hearts.

Members of IUB Board of Trustees including, trustee and former chairman of IUB Education, Science, Technology and Cultural Development Trust Abdul Hai Sarker, trustee Md Tanveer Madar, trustee Javed Hosein, Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan and Treasurer Khandker Md Iftekhar Haider also spoke in the ceremony.

Trustee and former Chairman of IUB Board of Trustees Rashed Ahmed Chowdhury was also present and graced the occasion.