IU hosts seminar on Folklore Studies

An international seminar on Folklore Studies recently took place at the Islamic University, Bangladesh (IU), titled "Wedding Songs: Poetry or Song."

The event, held recently, featured insightful discussions and engaging presentations, reads a press release.

Dr Shibli Choudhury, the Head of the Folklore Studies Department, led the seminar, with Dr AKM Matiur Rahman, the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at IU, as the guest of honour.

Assistant Professor Gautam Sarkar from Manikchak College, West Bengal, India, presented an essay titled "Wedding Songs: Poetry or Song," exploring the cultural significance of wedding songs in Bangladesh.

Dr Matiur Rahman praised Sarkar's research for its depth and relevance to rural traditions.

Dr Shibli Choudhury expressed gratitude for the participants' active involvement, highlighting the seminar's importance in promoting cultural understanding among students.

The seminar's success inspires future events, promising more opportunities for enriching discussions and cultural exploration within the IU community.