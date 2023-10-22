IUB Art Club's Chalanta Canvas works with underprivileged children

The IUB Art Club of Independent University, Bangladesh recently concluded its annual flagship event, 'Chalanta Canvas - Tour for a Cause', a mission to promote the "Healing Power of Art" and expand the horizons of creativity among underprivileged children in Bangladesh.

The event featured two segments. The first, the "Art Camp with Underprivileged Children," saw the IUB Art Club team visiting a primary school in Tangail to understand the students' underprivileged status and their mental condition, reads a press release.

Initially, children were provided with paper and colors to express themselves through art, often depicting what they learned in school or scenes from their surroundings. A subsequent session encouraged creative thinking and art exploration, with the highlight being a 5x5 feet canvas for unrestricted self-expression.

The second segment involved club members exploring history and culture, drawing inspiration from ancient architectural wonders at a historical location.

The first episode of the event took place on 22 October 2022, in Panam City, Sonargaon, Narayanganj. The second episode unfolded on 6 October 2023, in Nagarpur, Tangail. The IUB Art Club has ambitious plans to extend this initiative to as many of the 64 districts of Bangladesh as possible in the upcoming episodes.