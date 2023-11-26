HSC 2023: 42 educational institutions see 0% pass rate

Not a single candidate from 42 educational institutions in the country has achieved a passing rate in the 2023 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examination.

This marks a slight improvement from the previous year, where 50 institutions reported no successful candidates.

Meanwhile, 953 educational institutions nationwide witnessed a 100% pass rate in this year's HSC and equivalent exams.

However, this represents a decline by 377 institutions from the previous year when 1,330 institutions achieved a cent percent pass rate.