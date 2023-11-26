HSC results 2023: Girls continue to lead the race

The HSC (Higher Secondary Certificate) 2023 results are out, and girls have once again done better than boys, both in terms of pass rate and number of GPA-5.

This year a total of 13,74,488 students sat for HSC and equivalent exams from August 17 to September 25.

Of them, 6,98,135 were boys and 6,76,353 were girls.

Of those securing the pass rate, 80.75% were girls and 76.76% were boys.

It's not only HSC exams, though. Girls also outdid boys in SSC results this year.

A total of 20,41,450 students -- 10,31,647 female and 10,09,803 male -- sat for this year's exams.

The pass rate for girls was 81.88% and 78.87% for girls.

Girls have been outshining boys for the last 12 years in the HSC exam.

File photo of a mother celebrating with her daughter after the latter secures a GPA-5. Photo: Rajib Dhar

It was only back in 2010 when boys collectively secured a 74.62% pass rate, a mere 75 percentage points more than what the girls achieved — 73.87%.

Analysing HSC pass rates since 2015, it can be seen that the overall pass rate increased significantly in 2021 compared to 2019. It was 73.93% in 2019 and a staggering 95.26% in 2021.

HSC examinations did not take place in 2020 due to the Covid-19 outbreak, making the pass rates 100%.

It was also seen that the overall pass rate has been dipping since 2019.

This year, it stands at 78.64%.