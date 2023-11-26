HSC results 2023: Girls continue to lead the race

Education

TBS Report
26 November, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2023, 02:43 pm

Related News

HSC results 2023: Girls continue to lead the race

This year a total of 13,74,488 students sat for HSC and equivalent exams from August 17 to September 25. Of them, 6,98,135 were boys and 6,76,353 were girls

TBS Report
26 November, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2023, 02:43 pm

The HSC (Higher Secondary Certificate) 2023 results are out, and girls have once again done better than boys, both in terms of pass rate and number of GPA-5. 

HSC results of girls commendable, but boys falling behind raises concern: PM
This year a total of 13,74,488 students sat for HSC and equivalent exams from August 17 to September 25.

Of them, 6,98,135 were boys and 6,76,353 were girls.

Of those securing the pass rate, 80.75% were girls and 76.76% were boys.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It's not only HSC exams, though. Girls also outdid boys in SSC results this year. 

A total of 20,41,450 students -- 10,31,647 female and 10,09,803 male -- sat for this year's exams.

The pass rate for girls was 81.88% and 78.87% for girls.

Girls have been outshining boys for the last 12 years in the HSC exam. 

File photo of a mother celebrating with her daughter after the latter secures a GPA-5. Photo: Rajib Dhar
File photo of a mother celebrating with her daughter after the latter secures a GPA-5. Photo: Rajib Dhar

It was only back in 2010 when boys collectively secured a 74.62% pass rate, a mere 75 percentage points more than what the girls achieved — 73.87%.

Analysing HSC pass rates since 2015, it can be seen that the overall pass rate increased significantly in 2021 compared to 2019. It was 73.93% in 2019 and a staggering 95.26% in 2021.

HSC results: Average pass rate 78.64%, more than 7% drop compared to last year

HSC examinations did not take place in 2020 due to the Covid-19 outbreak, making the pass rates 100%. 

It was also seen that the overall pass rate has been dipping since 2019. 

This year, it stands at 78.64%.

Bangladesh / Top News

HSC Results 2023 / Bangladesh / Girls / outshine / boys

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Other than struggling to keep the chickens safe, as Dev Jyoti Ghosh told us, the BLRI researches three different local chicken breeds: chickens with comparatively longer throats, bare-throat chickens, and the hilly breed. Photo: Masum Billah

What does the Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute actually do?

6h | Panorama
Bangladesh has a chance to realise the &#039;gendered dividend&#039; through the empowerment of girls and women. Photo: TBS

A forecast for Bangladesh’s ageing population and new births

1d | Panorama
In six years, Fuad&#039;s collection has grown to 60 typewriters, almost all of which are operational. Photo: Noor A Alam

The first one was a gift. Collecting typewriters became his passion after that

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Comfort and couture: The revival of iconic women's pants in 2023

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

China trials visa-free travel for 6 countries

China trials visa-free travel for 6 countries

2h | TBS World
Bond misuse almost halves; saves $1.45bn in BD

Bond misuse almost halves; saves $1.45bn in BD

2h | TBS Economy
Big profit from clothing rental

Big profit from clothing rental

2h | TBS Economy
Three-Year anniversary of Diego Maradona’s death

Three-Year anniversary of Diego Maradona’s death

16h | TBS SPORTS