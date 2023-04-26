Govt reformed country's education system drastically in last 14 years: Nowfel

The government has drastically reformed the education system of the country in the past 14 years, said Deputy Minister of Education Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel today.

"Government has brought drastic changes in the education system to create a modern, educated and smart nation. The literacy rate of the country was 50% when the present government assumed power, which has increased to 74% now. Bangladesh is ahead of India in terms of education at the regional level," he said while speaking as the chief guest at the golden jubilee festival of Chakaria Central High School in Cox's Bazar on Wednesday (26 April).

"Students should be introduced to real life. Our aim is to make teachers and parents more responsible," Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury said.

Zafar Alam, Member of Parliament for Chakaria Pekua Constituency, inaugurated the festival held at Sheikh Russell Mini Stadium.

Thousands of students including past and present students of this school participated in the golden jubilee festival.