Gazette in six months to change names of 200 govt primary schools: State Minister

Education

UNB
14 February, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 04:19 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The government has taken an initiative to change 200 government primary schools' names which are inappropriate, said State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain.

"A policy regarding this was issued on 23 January 2022. We have decided to publish the gazette within six months," he said at a press conference in the conference room of the secretariat on Tuesday.

"We will change the negative names with decent and inspiring ones that honour our history, culture, prominent figures, and freedom fighters," he said.

Secretary of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education (MoPME) Farid Ahmed also attended the press conference.

