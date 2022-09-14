Frobel Academy organises 'Reading Mela' at Chattogram

Frobel Academy, an inclusive, Cambridge Associate school in Chattogram recently hosted a "Reading Mela" in their school campus at Ananya Residential Area.

The Reading Mela invited booksellers from Chattogram and Dhaka to present children's' books to the excited readers who spent their day browsing the hundreds of choices.

Children bought books based on their interest.

Frobel Academy believes in nurturing the minds of children with good literature, imaginative stories, and non-fiction that provides a plethora of knowledge, reads a press release.

In addition to the Reading Mela, children also participated in fashion parade to portray their favourite characters from different story books, theatre and musical performances by performing short plays for the audience of attentive parents and teachers.

The Reading Mela's guests included Author and Educator Hema Ramanathan and Co-Founder of Footprint Film Festival and Educator Bidisha Roy Das.