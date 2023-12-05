Mathematics, reading skills in unprecedented decline in teenagers: OECD survey

World+Biz

Reuters
05 December, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 04:29 pm

Related News

Mathematics, reading skills in unprecedented decline in teenagers: OECD survey

The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said it had seen some of the steepest drops in performance since 2000 when it began its usually triennial tests of 15-year-olds reading, maths and science skills

Reuters
05 December, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 04:29 pm
Students leave for classes after their recess at a secondary school in Singapore October 27, 2016. Picture taken October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo
Students leave for classes after their recess at a secondary school in Singapore October 27, 2016. Picture taken October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

Teenagers' mathematics and reading skills are in an unprecedented decline across dozens of countries and COVID school closures are only partly to be blamed, the OECD said on Tuesday in its latest survey of global learning standards.

The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said it had seen some of the steepest drops in performance since 2000 when it began its usually triennial tests of 15-year-olds reading, maths and science skills.

Nearly 700,000 youths took the two-hour test last year in the OECD's 38 mostly developed country members and 44-non members for the latest study, closely watched by policymakers as the largest international comparison of education performance.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Compared to when the tests were last conducted in 2018, reading performance fell by 10 points on average in OECD countries, and by 15 points in mathematics, a loss equivalent to three-quarters of a year's worth of learning.

While more than half of the 81 countries surveyed saw declines, Germany, Iceland, the Netherlands, Norway and Poland saw particularly sharp drops in mathematics scores, the OECD said.

On average across the OECD, one out of four 15-year-olds tested as a low performer in maths, reading and science, which means they could not use basic algorithms or interpret simple texts, the study found.

"Covid probably played some role but I would not overrate it," OECD director of education Andreas Schleicher told a news conference.

"There are underlying structural factors and they are much more likely to be permanent features of our education systems that policymakers should really take seriously."

Countries that provided extra teacher support during COVID school closures scored better and results were generally better in places where easy teacher access for special help was high.

Poorer results tended to be associated with higher rates of mobile phone use for leisure and where schools reported teacher shortages.

The OECD said the decline was not inevitable, pointing to Singapore, where students scored the highest in maths, reading and science, with results that suggested they were on average three to five years ahead of their OECD peers.

After Singapore, Macau, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea also outperformed in maths and science, where Estonia and Canada also scored well.

In reading, Ireland, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan earned top marks, and was all the more notable in Ireland and Japan because their spending per student was no higher than the OECD average.

Top News

Education / Mathematics / reading

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ghulam Ali

Ghulam Ali: Voice that makes ghazals bloom

1h | Features
Exploring door designs: Redefining spaces and experiences

Exploring door designs: Redefining spaces and experiences

3h | Habitat
A brain drain query: Why do they leave?

A brain drain query: Why do they leave?

8h | Panorama
The school has been flooding since June 2007 and the water level is rising every year. PHOTO: COURTESY

Will Dubai pay heed to the suffering of Sultan Al Nahyan School students in Bangladesh?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Labour Bill to be reintroduced in 12th Parliament

Labour Bill to be reintroduced in 12th Parliament

2h | TBS Economy
November export earnings up 27 percent over previous month: EPB

November export earnings up 27 percent over previous month: EPB

4h | TBS Economy
Amitabh Bachchan's assets worth Rs 3,700 crore divided

Amitabh Bachchan's assets worth Rs 3,700 crore divided

3h | TBS Entertainment
External trade through Islamic banks in decline

External trade through Islamic banks in decline

5h | TBS Economy