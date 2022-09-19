CIU gifts books to grow reading habit among its students

Chittagong Independent University (CIU) has taken an exceptional step to grow the habit of reading books among its students, alongside their academic activities.

Teachers of CIU's English Department presented books to its students who passed the first semester successfully at its main campus in Chattogram city's Jamal Khan area on Sunday, said a press release.

Students were excited to be greeted by their teachers with books.

Professor Kazi Mostain Billah, advisor of the School of Liberal Arts and Social Science, Shah Ahmed, dean of the School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, and lecturers Shakila Mostak and Ashikur Rahaman, were also present at the book distribution programme.

Dean Shah Ahmed said, "Reading books is an old tradition. Lately however, students rarely read books so we have taken steps to instil this good habit in them.

The book, "Elements of English Rhetoric and Prosody" by Radhika Nath Bose and T S Sterling was gifted to each student.