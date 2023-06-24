Reading competition award handed over in memory of Aly Zaker

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 June, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 24 June, 2023, 10:50 am

Reading competition award handed over in memory of Aly Zaker

TBS Report
24 June, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 24 June, 2023, 10:50 am
Reading competition award handed over in memory of Aly Zaker

Winners of the "Aly Zaker Mukti Juddher Granthapath Udyog" reading competition have received awards, including cash prizes and books. 

The jury marks were used as the basis for selecting the top ten winners in each category –  school, college, and university students.

Every winner received books worth Tk5,000 along with a cash prize of an equal amount. Apart from this, every reader who participated in the programme was given a certificate. 

Liberation War Museum Trustees Asaduzzaman Noor, Dr Sarwar Ali, Mofidul Hoque, and Sara Zaker distributed prizes among the winners at a ceremony held at the auditorium of the Liberation War Museum in Dhaka on Friday.

The programme was initiated by the Liberation War Museum with the intention of preserving the memory of late Aly Zaker, a distinguished cultural personality, dramatist, and founder trustee of the Liberation War Museum.

As many as 42 libraries took part in the three-month-long book reading programme that commenced in November 2022. 

Led by Mohammad Shahnewaz of Dania Pathagar, and under the supervision of the Liberation War Museum, these institutions jointly organised the "Aly Zaker Mukti Juddher Granthapath Udyog." 

The Mangaldeep Foundation provided support in undertaking this programme.

School, college and university students read the given books and submitted their responses. A total of 248 responses had been submitted, with 115 from the school level, 62 from the college level, and 71 from the university level.

 

