Education minister suggests enhancing capacity of newly-established universities

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury today suggested enhancing capacity of the newly established universities by emphasising constructing infrastructures, introducing laboratory facilities and appointing skilled manpower.

He gave the suggestion when a five-member delegation of University Grants Commission (UGC) led by its chairman Professor Muhammad Alamgir paid a courtesy call on the new minister at his Secretariat office here.

UGC members Professor Md Sajjad Hossain, Professor Bishwajit Chanda and Professor Hasina Khan, its secretary Dr Ferdous Jaman were in the delegation.

Mohibul Hassan suggested setting up new departments on the basis of the demand of time and reality.

He urged the UGC to take up effective measures for ensuring quality education and research in the country.