Education minister suggests enhancing capacity of newly-established universities

Education

BSS
15 January, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2024, 09:06 pm

Related News

Education minister suggests enhancing capacity of newly-established universities

BSS
15 January, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2024, 09:06 pm
Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury. Photo: Collected
Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury. Photo: Collected

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury today suggested enhancing capacity of the newly established universities by emphasising constructing infrastructures, introducing laboratory facilities and appointing skilled manpower.

He gave the suggestion when a five-member delegation of University Grants Commission (UGC) led by its chairman Professor Muhammad Alamgir paid a courtesy call on the new minister at his Secretariat office here.

UGC members Professor Md Sajjad Hossain, Professor Bishwajit Chanda and Professor Hasina Khan, its secretary Dr Ferdous Jaman were in the delegation.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mohibul Hassan suggested setting up new departments on the basis of the demand of time and reality.

He urged the UGC to take up effective measures for ensuring quality education and research in the country.

Bangladesh / Top News

Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel / Education Minister / Bangladesh Education Sector

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Haruki Murakami at his jazz bar, Peter Cat, in Sendagaya, Tokyo, 1978.

Haruki Murakami: Old threads dipped in contemporary colours

7h | Features
Photo: Nayem Ali

Dhaka shivers

11h | Features
Photo: Reuters

Bringing down a house of cards: South Africa Vs Israel at The Hague

11h | Panorama
A portion of Prince of Wales bakery. Photo: Rajib Dhar

'Our predicament is manifold': The last of the traditional Dhaka bakers

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Vinicius scores hat-trick as Real Madrid smash Barca in Spanish Supercup final

Vinicius scores hat-trick as Real Madrid smash Barca in Spanish Supercup final

28m | Videos
The instructions given by the Prime Minister in the first meeting of the Cabinet

The instructions given by the Prime Minister in the first meeting of the Cabinet

1h | Videos
China-Egypt united for the sake of world trade

China-Egypt united for the sake of world trade

2h | Videos
Story of a ‘12th failed’ in Bangladesh

Story of a ‘12th failed’ in Bangladesh

1h | Videos