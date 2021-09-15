DU likely to reopen halls on limited scale from 5 October

TBS Report
15 September, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 10:04 pm

DU likely to reopen halls on limited scale from 5 October

The decision was taken at a provost committee meeting held at the university's vice-chancellor (VC) bungalow this evening

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The provost standing committee of Dhaka University has recommended reopening the halls for master's and honours final-year students on a limited scale from 5 October on condition of taking at least one dose of Covid-19 jabs.

The decision was taken at a committee meeting at the university's vice-chancellor (VC) bungalow this evening with DU VC Prof Aktheruzzaman in the chair, confirmed Prof Saiful Islam, provost of Sir AF Rahman Hall.

The decisions will be finalised after deans' committee meeting on Thursday. 

The central library and department seminar rooms will also be reopened for vaccinated students from 26 September.

"First, students of master's and honours final year would be allowed into the halls. Once their examinations are done, students of previous sessions will be allowed into the halls gradually," Prof Saiful Islam said.

Asked about vaccination information, the professor said, "About 4,000 students of 9,000 final and master students have taken their Covid-19 shots." DU Proctor AKM Golam Rabbani said, "Unvaccinated students will not allowed to enter the dormitories."

