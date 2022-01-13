Dr Nawzia Yasmin appointed as new pro-VC of State University

Professor Dr Nawzia Yasmin, dean of the School of Pharmacy and Health Sciences and Head Department of Public Health, has been appointed as the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the State University of Bangladesh (SUB) for the next four years.

She was appointed with the approval of the President and the Chancellor of the University Md Abdul Hamid.

Dr Nawzia Yasmin earned her Master of Public Health (MPH) from the University of Sydney, Australia in 2000. She completed Certificate Course in Clinical Ultrasonography from Bangladesh Institute of Medical and Dental Technology, Dhaka in 2001. She earned her Bachelor of Medicine & Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree from Dhaka Medical College in 1993. She is a faculty at the department since January 2003.

Dr Yasmin has 70+ publications in national & international publications. She has attended several national and international conferences/seminars/workshops as a resource person.

She is a Member of the Bangladesh Medical & Dental Council (BMDC) and Public Health Association, Bangladesh (PHF, BD), Life Member of the Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA).