Cuet gets new pro-VC after 8 years

Professor Dr Jamal Uddin Ahmed, head of the Mechatronics and Industrial Engineering Department and a professor of Mechanical Engineering, has been appointed as the new pro-vice chancellor of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (Cuet).

A notification was issued by the Secondary and Higher Education Division of the Ministry of Education regarding the appointment on Thursday (15 February).

On 6 March 2013, Prof Rafiqul Alam was appointed as the university's pro-vice chancellor. After three years, former vice chancellor Professor Jahangir Alam completed his four-year term as the VC. Professor Rafiqul Alam then assumed the role of acting vice-chancellor of Cuet on 15 April 2016. On 27 April of the same month, he was officially appointed as the fifth vice chancellor of Cuet. Since then, the post of pro-vice chancellor remained vacant.

"I am committed to addressing and resolving the problems of the university. I will take necessary actions based on the various complaints and students' needs," Professor Jamal Uddin said after his appointment as the pro-vice chancellor.

Professor Dr Jamal Uddin Ahmed joined Cuet in 1999. After that, he served as the head of Department of Petroleum and Mining Engineering, Mechatronics and Industrial Engineering and Mechanical Engineering respectively.

