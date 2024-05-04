SUB English department celebrates DES alumni reunion and We Day 2024

The Alumni of the Department of English Studies (DES), State University of Bangladesh (SUB), organised the first-ever DES Alumni Reunion and We Day Celebration 2024 on 3 May at the permanent campus in South Purbachal, Dhaka to celebrate and strengthen the bonding among the alumni and the existing students.

The day was successfully celebrated with speeches from distinguished guests, alumni reminiscences, a vibrant cultural program, a live band performance, a raffle draw, a sports competition, and many other engaging activities with almost 200 alumni, current students, and faculty members.

Professor Dr Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman, Vice-Chancellor of the State University of Bangladesh, graced the event as the Chief Guest and inaugurated the programme with a cake-cutting ceremony, reads a press release.

Registrar Brig Gen Md Jamal Hossain, ndc, afwc, psc (LPR) and Treasurer Prof Md Hassan Kawsar, the State University of Bangladesh, were present as the special guests. Former Head of the Department, Professor A M M Hamidur Rahman, and Touhida Easmin Humaira were the guests of honour.

Several former teachers also joined the event. The program started with a welcome speech by the Department of English Studies advisor, Professor Sayeedur Rahman. He appreciated the tireless efforts of the alumni to host a successful event and highlighted the possible scopes of collaboration among the alumni and running students. Additionally, Mokammal Hossain Nobin shared his thoughts on behalf of the alumni and a convening committee of the reunion event.

Since its inception in 2004, the Department of English Studies has assisted in highlighting and celebrating the vibrant personalities, inventiveness, and cultural diversity of its student body. The vibrant planning of the 2024 DES Alumni Reunion is evidence of the relationship that exists between DES and its alumni. The program ended with Vote of thanks by the Head of the Department, Sadat Hasan.