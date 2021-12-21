Dr Hasnual A Hasan wins Top 100 Achievements 2021 award

Dr Hasanul A Hasan, chairman of the Board of Trustees of American International University - Bangladesh (AIUB), has received the Academic Union's prestigious Top 100 Achievements 2021 award in the field of excellence in science and education.

The Academic Union, a UK based international academic association of over 350 university chancellors, scientists, and researchers, organised the winners' presentation of the register for the award on 17 December, virtually over Zoom, said a press release..

Academic Union launched the award in 2014 to encourage, enable, and emphasise on academic excellence, innovation, and accessibility in the global community of higher education.

Together with its academic faculties and administrative officials, and the proactive management of AIUB, Dr Hasan has worked towards elevating the quality of education, strengthening the infrastructure, and enhancing its services over the past 25 years, the press release added.