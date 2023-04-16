Discount on admission at Canadian University of Bangladesh

Canadian University of Bangladesh (CUB) is offering a special discount on its Admission Fair. The fair is being held at their own campus on Pragati Sarani, reads a press release.

It is important to note that the discounted admission fee for students of HSC or A- levels will be 6,000 tk, and diploma holders will only be 3,000 tk during this fair. Consequently, merit-based scholarships of up to 100% off on the tuition fees based on the SSC and HSC results are also being offered. Among these, students who have a GPA of 5 in SSC and HSC combined, except the fourth subject, will get a 100% tuition fee waiver. An additional 5% discount will be given as "Group Waiver" if three or more students are admitted together.

There is a 50% discount on tuition fees in MBA programs and EEE programs and 60% discount on tuition fees for Executive MBA programs. A 40% concession is available on tuition fees for admission to all subjects.

The diverse selection of Bachelor's degrees in different fields includes, Shipping & Maritime Science (SMS), BBA, CSE, EEE, LL.B, English, Media Communicatio and Journalism. Post graduate degrees offered by the university include Masters in Maritime Transportation & Logistics (MTL), MBA and Executive MBA. Additionally, EEE and CSE offer admission opportunities for diploma holders.

Canadian University of Bangladesh is the only private university in Bangladesh to provide Bachelor's degree in Shipping and Maritime Science and Master's degree in Maritime Transportation and Logistics.

Moreover, the School of Business operates under the close supervision of Professor Dr. Ridhwanul Haq from IBA, Dhaka University. The robust team of MBA and EMBA courses is constantly being upskilled by the most distinguished and legendary marketing academician and former Vice-Chancellor of Jagannath University, Professor Dr. Mijanur Rahman.

Furthermore, 100% of media graduates are guaranteed jobs through studying media communication and journalism. The department has modern media labs and studios.

The renowned professor of computer science, Syed Akhter Hossain is successfully leading the department of Computer Science and Technology as the Head of the Department. With excellent digital facilities and state-of-the-art computer labs, the department is set to pave the way for employability for students of CSE in the technology sector. Through optimal use of technology the department strives to harness the power of innovation in this era of 4th Industrial Revolution.

The EEE department emphasizes the preparation of the most competent students with advanced multimedia classrooms and well-equipped labs. In this regard, the department significantly prioritizes lessons in electrical power systems, electronics, photonics, telecommunications, and robotics. Moreover, the most capable teachers in the department are graduates of BUET who work relentlessly to ensure the best outcome. Furthermore, to encourage hands-on learning, the department grants regular visits to power plants and industrial parks.

The Department of Law encourages students to develop skills through its modern, research-oriented education systems, online library, moot court, debates, and other activities under the guidance of highly qualified teachers who graduated from the most prestigious universities in the world. The students have achieved significant success by regularly participating in various national and international moot court competitions.

The Department of English has a Fulbright Scholar as the Head of Department and faculties who are the post-graduates of top universities in the country. The department regularly organizes seminars and lecture series for students by professors from foreign universities, which gives students an opportunity to learn about foreign university teaching methods and build academic networks. Besides, there are teaching practicum courses which will help the students who are interested in taking up teaching as a profession to become competent teachers by providing them practical experience of classroom teaching.

All information regarding admission can be found on the University website (www.cub.edu.bd). For details, call 0170-7070280, 0170-7070281, 0170-7070284. You can also chat with the CUB admission team by messaging the numbers on WhatsApp. Canadian University of Bangladesh Campus Address: Plot-B, 201/1, Pragati Sarani, Dhaka-1212, Bangladesh.