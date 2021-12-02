Dipu Moni hints educational institutions closure if Covid cases rise

The educational institutions will be shut down again if the Covid-19 situation deteriorates in the country, says Education Minister Dipu Moni.

Besides, the results of HSC and its equivalent examinations will be published within 30 days after it ends on 30 December.

The education minister made the remarks while visiting the centres of the ongoing Higher Secondary Certificate examinations in the capital today.

She also said that there is no scope of leaking the questions of the HSC exams, and anyone who spreads rumours regarding this will be punished.

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent exams have begun today maintaining virus safety guidelines, after a break of eight months due to the pandemic.

Around 14 lakh examinees – 34,000 more compared to last year – are expected to sit for the examinations at 2,621 centres, from 9,183 institutes under the 11 educational boards across the country. Of them, 729,738 are boys and 669,952 are girls.