Day 3 of hunger strike: 12 SUST students hospitalised

UNB
21 January, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 21 January, 2022, 12:00 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Now twelve of the 24 students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) on an indefinite hunger strike since Wednesday have been hospitalised till Friday.

The 24 students embarked on fast-unto-death on Wednesday afternoon, demanding the resignation of the university's Vice-Chancellor.

In the past two days, most of the protesting students have fallen sick, UNB has learnt.

While Ten of them have been hospitalised after their blood sugar levels dropped, nine of them are being given intravenous saline at the venue. One more left the venue in the early hours of Friday as his relative fell sick.

The protesting students have vowed not to break their fast until the V-C steps down.

In the small hours of Friday, the protesting students also brought out a torch rally and burnt the effigy of the V-C on the campus.

Hours back, a delegation of teachers met the students and requested them to break their fast. But the students didn't respond to their request.

On Monday, the protesting students wrote an open letter to President Abdul Hamid, demanding the immediate removal of V-C

Farid Uddin Ahmed. The President is the Chancellor of the university.

The students also rejected the notice of shutting down the university for an indefinite period and the direction to leave the halls. Currently, the students are staying on the campus.

SUST was to close, following a clash on the campus between police and the protesting students on Sunday. Its students were asked to leave the dormitories by 12pm on Monday.

Provost of Begum Sirajunnesa Chowdhury Hall, Zafrin Ahmed was at the centre of the trouble, having reportedly misbehaved with some students. She has already resigned from her post, citing health issues.

Dr Nazia Chowdhury of the Physics department has been appointed in her place.

The removal of Zafrin as the provost of the residential hall for female students was one of the principal demands of the students protesting on the campus.

Professor Md Mizanur Rahman and Sheikh Kabir Hossain. Illustration: TBS

Why most Bangladeshis are not covered by insurance

2h | Panorama
Indian Rhinoceros. Photo: Collected

Lost rhinoceroses of Bangladesh 

1d | Earth
Dragonflies are evolutionary marvels. Photo: Collected

Flying aces of the insect world

2d | Earth
Chris Hughes. Illustration: TBS

Unilever's $68 billion toothpaste tilt needs another squeeze

2d | Panorama

3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

18h | Videos
Record tea production in country’s history

Record tea production in country’s history

20h | Videos
Legendary 'Collarwali' Tigress passes away in Madhya Pradesh

Legendary 'Collarwali' Tigress passes away in Madhya Pradesh

20h | Videos
Narayan Debnath: spread the colors of imagination in the childhood

Narayan Debnath: spread the colors of imagination in the childhood

22h | Videos

