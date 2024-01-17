BSMMU VC congratulates newly appointed health minister

Press Release
17 January, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2024, 04:43 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Professor Vice-Chancellor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed congratulated the newly appointed Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Samant Lal Sen.

BSMMU Vice-Chancellor congratulated the minister with a bouquet at his residence on Wednesday (17 January), said a press release.

In a congratulatory message, Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed said, "After a long time, the health minister's post will be occupied by a physician, and because of this a lot of development will be achieved in the country's health sector."

"The country's health sector will progress further," he added.

He said that the medical society is very happy that a doctor has been given the responsibility of the Ministry of Health.

"Dr Samant Lal Sen is a skilled organiser. He will be able to unite all. We hope he will bring more progress in the health sector," he further said.

Comments

