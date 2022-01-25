BSEC Scholarship introduced at DU

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Scholarship for visually challenged students has been introduced at Dhaka University (DU).

Chairman of BSEC Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam handed over a cheque of Tk720,000 to DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman on Tuesday.

Treasurer of DU Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, Chairman of the Department of Economics Prof Mahbubul Mokaddem, Chairman of the Department of Mass Communication & Journalism Prof Abul Mansur Ahmed, Dhaka University Teachers' Association (DUTA) Secretary Prof Md Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan and Director of ICT Cell Prof. Mohammad Asif Hossain Khan were present on this occasion.

Out of this donation, 20 visually challenged students will be given Tk3,000 each as monthly scholarship money.

VC Akhtaruzzaman stressed the need for bringing the distressed, physically and financially challenged students under social safety network. He thanked BSEC authorities for providing the stipends.