BRAC Business School hosts 1st International Case Conference on Business and ManagemenT 2023

Education

Press Release
29 July, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 29 July, 2023, 11:31 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BRAC Business School of BRAC University organised the 1st International Case Conference on Business and Management (ICCBM) 2023 on 27 July 2023. Espousing the theme "Enterprise, Practice, and Leadership in Emerging Economies", this inaugural conference was dedicated to the memory of Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, the founder of BRAC University, reads a press release.

According to the press release, Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury MP, the Honorable Deputy Minister, Ministry of Education, inaugurated ICCBM 2023 as the Chief Guest.

Tamara Hasan Abed, Chairperson, Board of Trustees, BRAC University and Professor Mahboob Rahman, Treasurer, BRAC University, were also present in the opening ceremony. Dr. Syed Ferhat Anwar, Professor, Institute of Business Administration, University of Dhaka presented the keynote speech in this conference. Dr Mohammad Mujibul Haque, Acting Dean, BRAC Business School presented the opening remarks in the inauguration event.

Atiqul Islam, the Honorable Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), delivered his speech through a video message as the Chief Guest at the closing ceremony, while Professor Imran Rahman, Vice-Chancellor, University of Liberal Arts, Mominul Islam, Managing Director and CEO, IPDC Finance Limited, Anika Mafiz, Head of Investment Strategy and Organizational Risk Management, BRAC EPL Stock Brokerage, Dr. Salehuddin Ahmed, Former Governor, Bangladesh Bank and Professor, BRAC Business School were also present.

The ICCBM 2023 aimed to showcase local and international teaching case studies on business and management. These cases are designed as a teaching content to empower graduates and professionals in understanding and navigating local business contexts. Esteemed academics, industry experts, international publishers, and private sector leaders joined the conference to cultivate an environment of learning and collaboration.

After a rigorous review process, 58 case studies, mostly based on real-life local business, were selected for the conference. Among all the submissions, there are two exemplary case studies. One case study highlighted some of the key decisive moments in the career of Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, the founder of BRAC and BRAC University and the other was on DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam's leadership role in transforming infrastructure and services.

Professor Syed Mahfuzul Aziz, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Acting Vice-Chancellor, BRAC University sent a video message in the opening ceremony. "It gives me immense satisfaction that we are able to dedicate this inaugural conference to the memory of the founder of BRAC University Sir Fazle Hasan Abed. He firmly believed that edutaction is one of the most important tools to bring about enduring change and uplifment in peoples' lives," he said.

Tamara Hasan Abed, Chairperson, Board of Trustees, BRAC University in her speech mentioned the conference as an effective move to enhance industry-academia collaboration. She also mentioned that the engagement of industry bodies with this conference is an impressive one.

Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury MP, the Honorable Deputy Education Minister said that the initiative of case study based learning by BRAC University is commendable, specially in the context of business school, as business leaders are supposed to be the problem solvers. He mentioned that case studies is an excellent way to encourage teachers and students towards research. In his speech he also emphasized on the importance of research in higher education.

In the closing ceremony, Atiqul Islam, the Honorable Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation said that Transforming infrastructure and services are equally important as preserving climate and environment. He referred to the business graduates as the future leaders and urged them to deal difficult situations as challenges, not as obstacles.

The event was sponsored by BRAC EPL Stock Brokerage and Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, and co-sponsored by IPDC Finance Limited, BRAC EPL Investment and Structural Engineers Limited (SEL). The event was partnered and supported by Ispahani Ltd., Savoy Ice Cream Factory Limited., Perfetti Van Melle Bangladesh Pvt. Limited, Nestle Bangladesh Limited and BRAC University Business Club (BIZ BEE). The media partner of the event were Somoy TV, The Business Standard and Bdnews24.com.

BRAC / ICCBM

