Bangladeshi US University alumni projecting future of education in webinars

Education

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 09:05 pm

EMK Center is arranging a series of webinars throughout the year on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of country's independence.

To 'Envisioning Bangladesh in Next 50 Years: Designing the Roadmap', the EducationUSA is planning its second webinar on 'Insights from the experts: Projecting Future of Education' which will hold on 4 July at 8 pm, says a press release.  

In this session, Professor M. Saif Islam, a Professor at University of California, Davis will talk about the emerging trends in science and technology, and how should someone select emerging major in the STEM field. As the former Chairman of the Electrical & Computer Engineering department, he will address how the higher education pattern is changing in this current post pandemic scenario and how local institutions should prepare them to adapt to these changes.

Tonima Tasnim Ananna, one of the SN 10: 10 Scientists to Watch 2020, will guide students in preparing effectively for higher education plan. 

Apart from how to choose a university and grad supervisor wisely, she will share what type research scopes she is creating for the high school and college students in Bangladesh.

Scientist Rauful Alam will address how to grab the latest scopes in Chemical engineering and other field to meet the industry demand. As a prominent writer, he will also shed light on how to improve the overall education system to prepare Bangladesh for the next 50 years to compete the global challenges.

Students and professionals who have passion working in education field will be highly benefitted by attending this webinar. To join this webinar, register here - https://forms.gle/CLdkFo5eLTkRiWm4A

On 13 June, this campaign offered its first webinar titled 'From Education to Impacts: Leveraging U.S. University Degree'. 

Ms. Nusrat Aman, president of American Alumni Association Bangladesh shared the significant contribution of American Alumni in Bangladesh and abroad.

Mr Mashroof Hossain, who is an Additional Superintendent of Police in Bangladesh shared how the Harvard degree and experience helped him to grow personally and professionally.

Mr Abdullah Al Mahmood, a software engineer from Snowflake Inc. offered tips and strategies for the science aspirants who want to build a career like him.

Speakers also provided insights and guidelines to the upcoming US university students on how they can fulfill their higher education dream and work for the progress of Bangladesh.

