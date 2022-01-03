Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

"Waiting time will remain 10-12 months, by no means less,"  German Ambassador to Bangladesh Achim Tröster tweeted.

A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters

Students from Bangladesh seeking visas for admissions into German universities will have to wait for at least 10 to 12 months, said German Ambassador to Bangladesh Achim Tröster.

In a tweet on Sunday (2 January) evening, the ambassador said the long visa processing time was due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

"Student visa: Let 2022 be the year of realism – we're adults. Colleagues are working at the limit. Waiting time will remain 10-12 months, by no means less. Everybody waiting now was clearly informed on that in advance. Therefore, make your choices and arrangements accordingly," Tröster tweeted. 

