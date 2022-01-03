Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador
"Waiting time will remain 10-12 months, by no means less," German Ambassador to Bangladesh Achim Tröster tweeted.
Students from Bangladesh seeking visas for admissions into German universities will have to wait for at least 10 to 12 months, said German Ambassador to Bangladesh Achim Tröster.
In a tweet on Sunday (2 January) evening, the ambassador said the long visa processing time was due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Student visa: Let 2022 be the year of realism – we're adults. Colleagues are working at the limit. Waiting time will remain 10-12 months, by no means less. Everybody waiting now was clearly informed on that in advance. Therefore, make your choices and arrangements accordingly," Tröster tweeted.