Australia Education Expo in Dhaka on Wednesday

Education

TBS Report
29 January, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 04:31 pm

Australia Education Expo in Dhaka on Wednesday

The Australian Education Expo will be held on Wednesday (31 January) at the Westin Hotel in the capital to highlight the unlimited opportunities for higher education in the country for Bangladeshi students.

More than 30 renowned institutions, including the world-famous Monas, Macquarie, and Adelaide University will participate in the expo, organised by the education consultancy organisation Executive Study Abroad, read a press release. 

The organisers mentioned that by engaging in direct conversations with representatives from these universities, interested students can gather information about admissions, student visas, and part-time job opportunities during their studies.

Students will get all the information about their preferred programme, subject and tuition fee at this expo. 

Apart from the scholarship benefits, students will get the opportunity to apply to universities without any fees during the expo.

The event will run from 10:30am to 5:30 pm.

Australia is a country of prosperity and good weather, a desired destination of many students for quality education and other post-educational facilities.

This country of the developed world has many top ranked universities in the world which have up to 100% scholarship opportunities, read the release.

