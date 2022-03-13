AIUB organises 2nd Intl Conference on Computing Advancements

American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) successfully wrapped up the 2nd International Conference on Computing Advancements - ICCA 2022 on 12 march.

The conference titled "Age of Computing and Augmented Life" was held in cooperation with ACM and SIGAPP at the permanent campus of AIUB from 10-12 March, said a press release.

The conference was aimed to witness innovations and share technological advancements. Researchers and academicians from different corners of the world joined the three-day conference virtually to share their research insights.

The keynote sessions and the parallel paper presentations were conducted virtually via Zoom platform whereas the opening and closing were conducted physically.

The ICCA 2022 was a success following massive responses from different countries such as USA, Canada, Japan, Germany and many more. The total number of submitted papers were 250, of which 86 papers were accepted for the conference. These accepted, registered and presented papers will be submitted to ACM Digital Library for publication.

AIUB Vice-Chancellor Dr Carmen Z Lamagna inaugurated the ceremony on 10 March. At the event, Professor Dr Sazzad Hossain, a member of the University Grants Commission of Bangladesh (UGC), was present as a chief guest.

Photo: Courtesy

Among other distinguished guests, Professor Dr ABM Siddique Hossain, Dean, Faculty of Engineering of AIUB, high officials and other faculties were also present.

The closing ceremony on 12 March was presided over by the chairman of the Board of Trustees of American International University - Bangladesh (AIUB) Dr Hasanul A Hasan.

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest.

The Minister in his address encouraged the young leaders for tomorrow towards research and the universities to standardise their curriculum to shape up the students to meet industry demand.

Managing Director of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Dr Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, also Additional Secretary to the Government of Bangladesh at ICT Division, and Chair-Elect of IEEE and a Professor of Bangladesh University of Engineering & Technology Dr Celia Shahnaz were present as the special guest.

The conference ended with the distribution of awards and crests to the contributors and sponsors of the conference as a plague of appreciation. Sponsors of the conference were prismERP, Brain Station 23, Dhaka Bank, PiS Tech.