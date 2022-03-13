AIUB organises 2nd Intl Conference on Computing Advancements

Education

TBS Report
13 March, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2022, 03:54 pm

Related News

AIUB organises 2nd Intl Conference on Computing Advancements

TBS Report
13 March, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2022, 03:54 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) successfully wrapped up the 2nd International Conference on Computing Advancements - ICCA 2022 on 12 march.

The conference titled "Age of Computing and Augmented Life" was held in cooperation with ACM and SIGAPP at the permanent campus of  AIUB from 10-12 March, said a press release.

The conference was aimed to witness innovations and share technological advancements. Researchers and academicians from different corners of the world joined the three-day conference virtually to share their research insights.

The keynote sessions and the parallel paper presentations were conducted virtually via Zoom platform whereas the opening and closing were conducted physically.

The ICCA 2022 was a success following massive responses from different countries such as USA, Canada, Japan, Germany and many more. The total number of submitted papers were 250, of which 86 papers were accepted for the conference. These accepted, registered and presented papers will be submitted to ACM Digital Library for publication.

AIUB Vice-Chancellor Dr Carmen Z Lamagna inaugurated the ceremony on 10 March. At the event, Professor Dr Sazzad Hossain, a member of the University Grants Commission of Bangladesh (UGC), was present as a chief guest.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Among other distinguished guests, Professor Dr ABM Siddique Hossain, Dean, Faculty of Engineering of AIUB, high officials and other faculties were also present.

The closing ceremony on 12 March was presided over by the chairman of the Board of Trustees of American International University - Bangladesh (AIUB) Dr Hasanul A Hasan.

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest.

The Minister in his address encouraged the young leaders for tomorrow towards research and the universities to standardise their curriculum to shape up the students to meet industry demand.

Managing Director of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Dr Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, also Additional Secretary to the Government of Bangladesh at ICT Division, and  Chair-Elect of IEEE and a Professor of Bangladesh University of Engineering & Technology Dr Celia Shahnaz were present as the special guest.

The conference ended with the distribution of awards and crests to the contributors and sponsors of the conference as a plague of appreciation. Sponsors of the conference were prismERP, Brain Station 23, Dhaka Bank, PiS Tech.

AIUB / International Conference on Computing Advancements - ICCA 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Working mothers see little to no prospect of paid leaves or other incentives in corporate jobs and the divide deepens more as the world economy is reeling from pandemic shocks. Photo: Bloomberg

What do companies owe working mothers?

3h | Panorama
Coarse rice variety in the wholesale market is not rare. But the consumers of brown rice often search for the costly, slender versions. Photo: Noor A Alam

As the middle class grows, so does the market for fancy rice

4h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of gender neutral fashion

6h | Mode
It is wrong for the Western media to encourage and instigate Ukrainians to stay on and fight &quot;an unequal&quot; battle. Photographed here are Ukrainian civilians pledging to fight the Russian military. Photo: Bloomberg

The double standards in the world’s outcry when Ukraine is under attack

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia intensifies assault near Kyiv, other cities

Russia intensifies assault near Kyiv, other cities

18m | Videos
Monkeys raid homes in search of food in Gazipur

Monkeys raid homes in search of food in Gazipur

2h | Videos
Dhanush’s ‘Maaran’ flops at the box office

Dhanush’s ‘Maaran’ flops at the box office

2h | Videos
Get your mind blown at UPSIDE DOWN

Get your mind blown at UPSIDE DOWN

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

3
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

4
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

5
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

6
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings